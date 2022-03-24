UrduPoint.com

NATO Strengthens Readiness For Chemical, Nuclear Threats - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 07:18 PM

NATO Strengthens Readiness for Chemical, Nuclear Threats - Stoltenberg

NATO is enhancing readiness for chemical, biological and nuclear threats over the situation in Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO is enhancing readiness for chemical, biological and nuclear threats over the situation in Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are also enhancing allies' preparedness and readiness for chemical and biological and nuclear threats.

Our top military commander, general (Tod) Walters, has activated NATO's chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense elements and allies are deploying additional chemical and biological and nuclear defenses to reinforce our existing and new battlegroups," Stoltenberg told a briefing.

