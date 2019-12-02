(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A final communique of he NATO summit in London will include a reference to Russia, as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy, a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A final communique of he NATO summit in London will include a reference to Russia, as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy, a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told Sputnik.

"This will not be a regular long communique with results of the summit, with statements on all political issues, NATO topics, but there will be a so-called London declaration, a short two-page one about commitment to the Transatlantic alliance ... there is a statement on Russia as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy that NATO has long had on Russia," the source told reporters.

The summit will be held in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.