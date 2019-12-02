UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Summit Final Communique To Include Reference To Russia - Source From Merkel's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:56 PM

NATO Summit Final Communique to Include Reference to Russia - Source From Merkel's Office

A final communique of he NATO summit in London will include a reference to Russia, as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy, a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) A final communique of he NATO summit in London will include a reference to Russia, as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy, a source from the office of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, told Sputnik.

"This will not be a regular long communique with results of the summit, with statements on all political issues, NATO topics, but there will be a so-called London declaration, a short two-page one about commitment to the Transatlantic alliance ... there is a statement on Russia as part of the deterrence and dialogue policy that NATO has long had on Russia," the source told reporters.

The summit will be held in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Related Topics

NATO Russia German London Alliance Angela Merkel All From

Recent Stories

Missed revenue target may lead to harsher measures ..

18 minutes ago

Lebanese Tourism Minister Avedis Guidanian Hopes t ..

6 minutes ago

NA summoned to meet on Wednesday

6 minutes ago

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and ..

2 minutes ago

SCMC intensifies activities during National Bullyi ..

29 minutes ago

Ukraine's Gas System May Cripple in Winter if Tran ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.