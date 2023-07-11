Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NATO Summit Final Statement Draft Not Mentioning Steps for Ukraine's Accession - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The draft of the NATO final statement that will be published following the summit in Vilnius contains requirements for Ukraine, but does not indicate the timeframe and specific details on the possible admission of Ukraine to NATO membership, Der Spiegel reported on Tuesday, citing the document.

The current version of the document states that the future of Ukraine in NATO ” such a promise was made at the Bucharest summit back in 2008 ” but the time plan for the admission is not indicated, the news magazine said.

The document also says that Ukraine can only be invited if the members of the alliance agree that all the conditions for this are met.

