UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Summit To Discuss Russia's Actions 'in And Around Ukraine' - Secretary General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:20 PM

NATO Summit to Discuss Russia's Actions 'in and Around Ukraine' - Secretary General

At the June 14 summit in Brussels, NATO leaders will discuss Russia's actions "in and around Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) At the June 14 summit in Brussels, NATO leaders will discuss Russia's actions "in and around Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

"I'm sure that at our Summit, leaders will discuss Belarus's outrageous actions. As well as Russia's continued pattern of reckless behavior. This includes its continued significant military presence in and around Ukraine. The level of Russian troops and weapons in the region remains high. So NATO continues to monitor the situation very closely. We stand in full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Brussels Belarus June

Recent Stories

EmiratesSkills National Competition highlights inn ..

7 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Not Ruling Out Return to Iran, But To ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University exams to commence from June 26

1 minute ago

Biden to Meet UK Prime Minister June 10 During Fir ..

1 minute ago

Mutual Vaccine Recognition Would Help EU-Russia Ex ..

5 minutes ago

Upcoming budget to facilitate poor segment of soci ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.