BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) At the June 14 summit in Brussels, NATO leaders will discuss Russia's actions "in and around Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday at a joint press conference with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

"I'm sure that at our Summit, leaders will discuss Belarus's outrageous actions. As well as Russia's continued pattern of reckless behavior. This includes its continued significant military presence in and around Ukraine. The level of Russian troops and weapons in the region remains high. So NATO continues to monitor the situation very closely. We stand in full support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.