NATO Summit to Produce Significant Political, Practical Support for Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) The upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania will result in a significant package of political and practical support for Ukraine, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"As the Secretary has said publicly, we do expect after NATO Summit to see a significant package of support, both political and practical for Ukraine," Miller said during a press conference.