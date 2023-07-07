Open Menu

NATO Summit To Unveil Longer Term Aid On Military Modernization Of Ukraine - US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:26 PM

NATO Summit to Unveil Longer Term Aid on Military Modernization of Ukraine - US Official

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will result in a concrete package of deliverables, including longer-term assistance on military modernization of Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will result in a concrete package of deliverables, including longer-term assistance on military modernization of Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday.

"The focus (of the summit) will be on reaffirming our support for Ukraine. There will also be a package of concrete deliverables, both in terms of longer-term practical assistance on things like their military modernization and questions of interoperability. We'll be working with them on enhancing their political relationship and so there'll be some developments there," Smith said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius

Recent Stories

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Dead ..

Three Indian Railways Employees Arrested Over Deadly Train Crash - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid ..

Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

4 minutes ago
 Training for lecturers, professors held

Training for lecturers, professors held

4 minutes ago
 Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules ..

Majority of French Demand Tougher Migration Rules After Week of Riots - Poll

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution ..

US Senator Lindsay Graham Urges Passing Resolution on Ukraine's Admission Into N ..

4 minutes ago
 White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Wa ..

White Supremacist Who Killed 23 People at Texas Walmart Given 90 Life Terms in P ..

4 minutes ago
Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dr ..

Philipsen denies Cavendish Tour stage record in dramatic sprint

7 minutes ago
 US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace d ..

US accuses Bosnian Serb leader of flouting peace deal with new law

7 minutes ago
 Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

Three Palestinians killed in West Bank violence

6 minutes ago
 JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of ..

JUP Sawad-e-Azam strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

7 minutes ago
 US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Agains ..

US, Partners Adopt Declaration On Coalition Against Synthetic Drugs - Blinken

20 minutes ago
 Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Mo ..

Griffits, UNCTAD Chief Seek to Hold Meetings in Moscow to Extend Grain Exports A ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World