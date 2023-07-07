NATO Summit to Unveil Longer Term Aid on Military Modernization of Ukraine - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will result in a concrete package of deliverables, including longer-term assistance on military modernization of Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius will result in a concrete package of deliverables, including longer-term assistance on military modernization of Ukraine, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday.

"The focus (of the summit) will be on reaffirming our support for Ukraine. There will also be a package of concrete deliverables, both in terms of longer-term practical assistance on things like their military modernization and questions of interoperability. We'll be working with them on enhancing their political relationship and so there'll be some developments there," Smith said during a press briefing.