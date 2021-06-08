NATO Supports Dual-Track Approach to Russia, Views Dialogue Not as Weakness - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) NATO supports the United States' desire to pursue a double-track approach to Russia combining deterrence with dialogue, which the alliance does not see as a sign of weakness, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

"We... discussed Russia. We agree on the dual-track approach meaning deterrence, defense and dialogue with Russia," Stoltenberg said on Monday. "Dialogue with Russia is not a sign of weakness.

We are strong, we are united and then we can talk to Russia. We need to talk to Russia. Even if we don't believe in a better relationship with Russia we need to manage difficult relationship with Russia - arms control, transparency, risk reductions. All of these issues are important."

Stoltenberg met with Biden ahead of the G7 and NATO summits in Europe this weekend.

"I welcome the fact that President Biden will meet all NATO leaders before he meets President Putin a few days after," he said.