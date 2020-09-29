UrduPoint.com
NATO Supports Georgia's Internationally Recognized Territorial Borders - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:53 PM

NATO remains fully committed to supporting Georgia's territorial integrity within its "internationally recognized" borders, the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said at a press conference on Tuesday following a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) NATO remains fully committed to supporting Georgia's territorial integrity within its "internationally recognized" borders, the secretary general of the military alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said at a press conference on Tuesday following a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

"NATO supports Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO leader also called on Russia to withdraw its recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia's independence, which was declared in 2008 when tensions flared between Moscow and Tbilisi after the Georgian military shelled the town of Tskhinvali.

"We call on Russia to end its recognition of the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia and to withdraw its forces," Stoltenberg remarked.

The military alliance also hopes that the upcoming Georgian parliamentary elections will meet stringent international standards, the NATO leader said.

"We count on Georgia to ensure next month's elections meet the highest international standards. This is important for Georgia and for NATO," Stoltenberg commented.

Gakharia was present in Brussels for face-to-face talks at NATO headquarters. Georgia has made a sustained effort to join the military alliance, although NATO rules dictate that countries with territorial disputes cannot gain accession.

