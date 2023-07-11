NATO Supports Strengthening Ties With Serbia - Communique

NATO supports strengthening ties with Serbia and expects to see a constructive approach from Belgrade, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO supports strengthening ties with Serbia and expects to see a constructive approach from Belgrade, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday.

"Strengthening NATO-Serbia relations would be of benefit to the Alliance, to Serbia, and to the whole region.

We look to Serbia to engage with NATO and its neighbours in a constructive manner, including in its public communications on the mutual benefits of NATO-Serbia cooperation," the communique said.