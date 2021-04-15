NATO Supports US Decision to Impose New Sanctions Against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) NATO expressed on Thursday support to Washington's decision to slap new sanctions on Russia.

Earlier in the day, the United States announced it would expel 10 Russian diplomats from Washington. It sanctioned Russian entities and individuals for alleged election meddling and cyberattacks.

"NATO Allies support and stand in solidarity with the United States, following its 15 April announcement of actions to respond to Russia's destabilising activities. Allies are taking actions individually and collectively to enhance the Alliance's collective security," the statement read.

NATO allies will continue to hold consultations "to address Russia's actions that constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security," the statement read on.

"We call on Russia to cease immediately its destabilising behaviour, and to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs, including existing arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation agreements and commitments. We also call on Russia to cease its provocations and to immediately de-escalate tensions on Ukraine's borders," NATO added.