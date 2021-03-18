UrduPoint.com
NATO Surveillance Aircraft, Service Members Join Nevada Red Flag Exercise - Air Force

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 10:43 PM

Early warning surveillance used for NATO operations are participating in US Red Flag countering threats military exercises being conducted at the Nellis Air Base in Nevada, also popularly known as Area 51, the US Air Force said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Early warning surveillance used for NATO operations are participating in US Red Flag countering threats military exercises being conducted at the Nellis Air Base in Nevada, also popularly known as Area 51, the US Air Force said in a report on Thursday.

"Service members from seven NATO member nations are at Nellis Air Force Base, supporting Red Flag 21-2," the Air Force news Service (AFNS) said. "The detachment operates a Boeing 707 derived E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS, aircraft equipped with a state-of-the-art long-range radar."

The AWACS has the capability to cover a surveillance area of more than 120,000 square miles, the size of Poland and the exercise is being used to test and sharpen the abilities of the NATO crew members in countering threats while building a cohesive protocol for real-world events, the report explained.

"We supply coordination and communication between the flying elements. We supply passive detection and radar. Lastly, we supply the needed knowledge of Airborne Early Warning, so aircrews can learn how to utilize our abilities to the greatest extent, " German Air Force Captain Christoph Zurman said in the report.

Red Flag exercises seek to increase the interoperability of US and allied forces to create problem-solvers with the ability to correct decision-making under pressure and the NATO E-3A AWACS provides battle management and command and control to Red Flag 21-2 and has participated in all of the mission set, the report said.

