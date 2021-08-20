NATO Suspends All Support to Afghan Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) NATO suspends all support to the Afghan authorities and insists that the future government must fulfill international obligations and safeguard human rights, NATO member states' foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Friday.

"Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities. Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations; safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities; uphold the rule of law; allow unhindered humanitarian access; and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists," the joint statement read.