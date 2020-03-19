NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While Maintaining Deterrence - Stoltenberg

NATO has implemented robust measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the start of the outbreak at the same time as the organization works to ensure its military readiness and its deterrence and defense capabilities, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a virtual press conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) NATO has implemented robust measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since the start of the outbreak at the same time as the organization works to ensure its military readiness and its deterrence and defense capabilities, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"From the beginning, NATO has been implementing robust measures to limit the spread of the virus, to reduce the risks to our soldiers and civilians and the communities they serve and to ensure that our essential work continues to maintain deterrence and defense for our nations," Stoltenberg stated.

The secretary general stated that NATO had taken action on the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Belgian government, and had enacted suitable measures to ensure a high level of social distancing.

"These include limiting the number of staff and visitors coming into the building, increasing teleworking and health screening and ensuring social distancing. This is also why I am holding this press conference virtually," he said.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on NATO, as staff members have tested positive for the disease and several events have been canceled, but the alliance continues to maintain its military readiness, Stoltenberg added.

"As in the rest of the society, some of our people have been tested positive, some have been quarantined, and some of our exercises have been modified or canceled, but NATO's ability to conduct operations has not been undermined," he stated.

The secretary general also expressed his condolences to those who have been impacted by the epidemiological crisis that the WHO has officially called a global pandemic, adding that the safety of NATO staff was a top priority.

NATO leaders held a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on Wednesday to discuss ways of combating the coronavirus disease outbreak.

On March 9, the alliance confirmed that one member of staff working at NATO headquarters in Brussels had tested positive for the disease after traveling to northern Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.