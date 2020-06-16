NATO plans to address Russia's missile defense buildup at the upcoming meeting of defense ministers, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) NATO plans to address Russia's missile defense buildup at the upcoming meeting of defense ministers, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO, said Tuesday.

"And then we're also going to talk about the Russian missile defense buildup. We have gotten from our Supreme Allied Commander of NATO an assessment of what Russia has been doing.

We know they have violated the INF Treaty and it turns out that they have continued to do that and build up quite an arsenal of weaponry that NATO needs to assess and be willing to deter and defend, which of course we are," Hutchison told a briefing.

The US representative added that she was hoping that the virtual ministerial could be followed by one in the fall in person, should travel conditions disrupted by the coronavirus earlier this year allow.