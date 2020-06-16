UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Address Russia's Missile Defense Buildup At Ministerial - US Representative

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 07:28 PM

NATO to Address Russia's Missile Defense Buildup at Ministerial - US Representative

NATO plans to address Russia's missile defense buildup at the upcoming meeting of defense ministers, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO, said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) NATO plans to address Russia's missile defense buildup at the upcoming meeting of defense ministers, Kay Bailey Hutchison, the US permanent representative to NATO, said Tuesday.

"And then we're also going to talk about the Russian missile defense buildup. We have gotten from our Supreme Allied Commander of NATO an assessment of what Russia has been doing.

We know they have violated the INF Treaty and it turns out that they have continued to do that and build up quite an arsenal of weaponry that NATO needs to assess and be willing to deter and defend, which of course we are," Hutchison told a briefing.

The US representative added that she was hoping that the virtual ministerial could be followed by one in the fall in person, should travel conditions disrupted by the coronavirus earlier this year allow.

Related Topics

NATO Russia From Arsenal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues directives to implement ..

15 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi, Iraqi Minister of Culture discuss ..

30 minutes ago

‘Harassment, threats to diplomat staff become ro ..

32 minutes ago

Citizen injured in result of unprovoked firing by ..

40 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz starts apolitical account of Instagra ..

57 minutes ago

UAE, UK discuss cultural ties

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.