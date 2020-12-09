NATO to Adjust Military Presence in Afghanistan Depending on Peace Process - Statement

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced Wednesday that it is ready to adjust its military presence in Afghanistan depending on the progress made in the peace talks between the Kabul government and the Taliban

The alliance congratulated the sides on recently reaching an agreement on rules and procedures for further negotiations as well as the first meeting of the leadership committee of the High Council for National Reconciliation, calling them important steps for "a comprehensive and lasting peace."

"We will continue to consult on our military presence and, if conditions allow, to adjust it to support this Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.

We went into Afghanistan together, we are adjusting together, and only when the conditions are right, we will leave together," NATO said in a statement.

Last week, several months after the Intra-Afgan talks began in Doha, both sides agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to be held on substantive issues. This was followed by an inaugural meeting held by the High Council for National Reconciliation's leadership committee.