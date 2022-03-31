NATO to Adopt Next Strategic Concept in June - Stoltenberg

NATO will adopt a new Strategic Concept for the next decade at the Madrid summit in June 2022, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

The Strategic Concept is a fundamental document of NATO which states the key security challenges faced by the alliance and guides its political and military development. The last Strategic Concept was approved in 2010 and has not been revisited since.

In June at our Summit in Madrid, we will take further steps to implement the NATO 2030 agenda and reset our deterrence and defense for the new security reality that we face.

We will also agree on NATO's next Strategic Concept, our guiding document for the next decade," Stoltenberg said at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

NATO 2030 agenda is a program that covers a range of defense, technology and even climate challenges the alliance faces and measures to make NATO better fit for the future.

The statement was made at a press conference on the release of the Annual Report 2021, a document that puts in perspective the achievements of the alliance over the past year.