NATO To Boost Cyber Support For Ukraine After Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 10:53 PM

NATO to boost cyber support for Ukraine after attack

The NATO alliance will deepen its cyber warfare cooperation with its partner Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, after a massive cyberattack knocked out official websites

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The NATO alliance will deepen its cyber warfare cooperation with its partner Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday, after a massive cyberattack knocked out official websites.

"Allied experts in country are also supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground," Stoltenberg said, in a statement from NATO headquarters.

"In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO's malware information sharing platform," he said.

Earlier, a sweeping cyberattack had briefly hijacked Kyiv government websites, sparking speculation that Russian actors were sabotaging Ukraine, amid high stakes military tensions between the neighbours.

The European Union said it was mobilising "all its resources" to help Ukraine, and NATO and the Western allies have warned they will impose "massive consequences" on Russia if it attacks.

"NATO has worked closely with Ukraine for years to help boost its cyber defences. NATO cyber experts in Brussels have been exchanging information with their Ukrainian counterparts on the current malicious cyber activities," Stoltenberg said.

