NATO To Boost Defense Across Entire Territory, Not Only Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 03:27 PM

NATO wants to reinforce defense capabilities both in the east and throughout the alliance's entire territory to be able to counter threats from any direction, bracing for a long conflict in Ukraine which its intelligence anticipated back in Autumn 2021, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) NATO wants to reinforce defense capabilities both in the east and throughout the alliance's entire territory to be able to counter threats from any direction, bracing for a long conflict in Ukraine which its intelligence anticipated back in Autumn 2021, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

NATO will hold a summit in Madrid from June 29-30.

Stoltenberg told Spanish newspaper ABC that NATO expects the summit to boost preparedness and strengthen defenses throughout the alliances entire territory and not just the eastern flank.

He said nobody can tell precisely how soon the conflict in Ukraine would end but noted that NATO had shared intelligence on Ukraine last autumn and that the alliance should be ready that hostilities there would last long.

Stoltenberg also urged NATO countries to support Ukraine's right to self-defense.

Earlier in May, Finland and Sweden submitted their membership bids to NATO but Turkey blocked them, claiming the two Nordic nations were supporting the Kurdistan Workers' Party, labeled as terrorist in Turkey and several other countries.

