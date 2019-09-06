NATO to Commemorate 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks With Solemn Ceremony in Brussels

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison next week will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States at the 9/11 and Article 5 Memorial at NATO Headquarters in Brussels

The ceremony will be attended by members of the alliance's diplomatic, military, and international community, as well as the permanent representatives of NATO nations.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg and Ambassador Hutchison will deliver brief remarks.

The ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence at 14:46 [12:46 GMT], the exact minute 18 years ago of the first attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center," the NATO press service said.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists seized four passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.