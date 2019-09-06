UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Commemorate 18th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks With Solemn Ceremony In Brussels

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 09:02 PM

NATO to Commemorate 18th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks With Solemn Ceremony in Brussels

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison next week will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States at the 9/11 and Article 5 Memorial at NATO Headquarters in Brussels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Permanent Representative to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison next week will commemorate the 18th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States at the 9/11 and Article 5 Memorial at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The ceremony will be attended by members of the alliance's diplomatic, military, and international community, as well as the permanent representatives of NATO nations.

"Secretary General Stoltenberg and Ambassador Hutchison will deliver brief remarks.

The ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence at 14:46 [12:46 GMT], the exact minute 18 years ago of the first attack on the North Tower of the World Trade Center," the NATO press service said.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists seized four passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO World Washington Pentagon Brussels Alliance New York United States September From

Recent Stories

NO IMF SOS mission, programme renegotiating: Finan ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Sports Minister refuses to take new car

3 minutes ago

UK House of Lords Approves Bill Forcing Johnson to ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Election Commission Head Pamfilova's Finge ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab School Sports strategy discussed between PO ..

8 minutes ago

Houthis' Missile Attack Disrupts Navigation in Sau ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.