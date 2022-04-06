UrduPoint.com

NATO To Consider Ukrainian Crisis, China's Rise In Future Strategic Concept- Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 07:31 PM

NATO will take into account the crisis in Ukraine and the rise of China in its future strategic concept, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said ahead of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Wednesday

Stoltenberg said that the strategic concept should include Russia's special military operation and the allies' security consequences caused by strengthening of China.

The secretary general went on to say that Russia and China are challenges to the global order.

He added that the discussion on further support of Ukraine and the allies, including Georgia, is also expected at the meeting.

