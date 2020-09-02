NATO to Consult With Member States on Implications of Navalny Incident - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) NATO will consult with its members about possible implications of Germany's new statements about "poisoning" of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday.

"Germany announced Alexey Navalny was victim of a Novichok attack. I utterly condemn the use of a military-grade nerve agent, which makes it even more urgent that Russia conducts full & transparent investigation. We'll consult with Germany & all #NATO Allies on the implications," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.