MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) NATO will continue to adapt to rising challenges, including "Russia's aggressive actions," terrorism and cyber threats, according to a statement of the NATO foreign ministers issued on Tuesday.

"NATO will continue to adapt. We face rising threats and systemic competition.

Russia's aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. Assertive and authoritarian powers, and non-state actors, challenge the rules-based international order, including through hybrid and cyber threats, the malicious use of new technologies, as well as other asymmetric threats," the statement read.