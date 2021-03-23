UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Continue To Adapt To Rising Threats, Including 'Russia's Aggressive Actions'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:02 PM

NATO to Continue to Adapt to Rising Threats, Including 'Russia's Aggressive Actions'

NATO will continue to adapt to rising challenges, including "Russia's aggressive actions," terrorism and cyber threats, according to a statement of the NATO foreign ministers issued on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) NATO will continue to adapt to rising challenges, including "Russia's aggressive actions," terrorism and cyber threats, according to a statement of the NATO foreign ministers issued on Tuesday.

"NATO will continue to adapt. We face rising threats and systemic competition.

Russia's aggressive actions constitute a threat to Euro-Atlantic security; terrorism in all its forms and manifestations remains a persistent threat to us all. Assertive and authoritarian powers, and non-state actors, challenge the rules-based international order, including through hybrid and cyber threats, the malicious use of new technologies, as well as other asymmetric threats," the statement read.

Related Topics

NATO Russia All

Recent Stories

Ex-Venezuela Official Pleads Guilty to Bribery, Mo ..

1 minute ago

US Urges China to Stop Using Maritime Militia to ' ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Day celebrated with national zeal in Balo ..

1 minute ago

Patrushev to Report to Putin on Fight Against 'Exp ..

12 minutes ago

March 23 reminds sacrifices for separate homeland: ..

12 minutes ago

Field formations directed to complete survey of cr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.