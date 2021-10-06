UrduPoint.com

NATO To Continue Working With Turkey On Getting Alternative To S-400 - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:02 AM

NATO to Continue Working With Turkey on Getting Alternative to S-400 - Stoltenberg

NATO will continue its efforts to have Turkey acquire an alternative to Russia's S-400 missile defense system, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) NATO will continue its efforts to have Turkey acquire an alternative to Russia's S-400 missile defense system, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday.

"We have tried to also find alternative solutions," Stoltenberg said, noting the US Patriot missile defense system and the Franco-Italian Aster system have been offered as alternatives. "So far, we have not succeeded in that but we will continue, and we also work on these issues as an alliance.

"

At the same time, he stressed that the capabilities of the S-400 air defense system must be interoperable with NATO systems.

"That's not the case for S-400," he said.

President Recep Erdogan on Thursday announced the possibility of cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the acquisition of military equipment including the S-400 following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The two leaders also discussed space cooperation during their meetings. Erdogan also invited Putin to pay him a return visit in Turkey.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Visit Georgetown Vladimir Putin Sochi Same Alliance Tayyip Erdogan Event

Recent Stories

Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US ..

Pandora Papers Leak Reveals Reputational Issue US Needs to Tackle - Advocacy Gro ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO Sees Declines in New COVID-19 Cases in All Reg ..

WHO Sees Declines in New COVID-19 Cases in All Regions Except Europe

3 minutes ago
 Commander royal Saudi naval forces lauds PAF's pro ..

Commander royal Saudi naval forces lauds PAF's professionalism, rising indigenou ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Chief Says Line Between War, Peace 'Much More ..

NATO Chief Says Line Between War, Peace 'Much More Blurred' Due to Hybrid, Cyber ..

34 minutes ago
 Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats ..

Senators Urge Biden to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats if Moscow Limits Equal US Pre ..

34 minutes ago
 US to Continue to 'Responsibly' Manage Competition ..

US to Continue to 'Responsibly' Manage Competition With China - White House

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.