NATO to Continue Working With Turkey on Getting Alternative to S-400 - Stoltenberg

NATO will continue its efforts to have Turkey acquire an alternative to Russia's S-400 missile defense system, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) NATO will continue its efforts to have Turkey acquire an alternative to Russia's S-400 missile defense system, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during an event at Georgetown University on Tuesday.

"We have tried to also find alternative solutions," Stoltenberg said, noting the US Patriot missile defense system and the Franco-Italian Aster system have been offered as alternatives. "So far, we have not succeeded in that but we will continue, and we also work on these issues as an alliance.

"

At the same time, he stressed that the capabilities of the S-400 air defense system must be interoperable with NATO systems.

"That's not the case for S-400," he said.

President Recep Erdogan on Thursday announced the possibility of cooperation between Russia and Turkey on the acquisition of military equipment including the S-400 following meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The two leaders also discussed space cooperation during their meetings. Erdogan also invited Putin to pay him a return visit in Turkey.