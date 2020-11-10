UrduPoint.com
NATO To Convene Arms Control Videoconference On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:10 AM

NATO to Convene Arms Control Videoconference on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) NATO allies will meet by video on Tuesday for a conference on weapons of mass destruction, arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The 16th edition of the annual event will be organized with Romania's help. It will be addressed by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg and Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu of Romania.

The conference will not be public, except for the opening remarks. It will be chaired by NATO's arms control and WMD head William Alberque.

Other high-level speakers are EU special envoy for non-proliferation Marjolijn van Deelen, Chinese ambassador for disarmament Song Li and Gustavo Zlauvinen, president-designate of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons Review Conference.

More Stories From World

