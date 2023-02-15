NATO to Cooperate With Defense Complex to Increase Ammunition Production - Stoltenberg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) NATO defense ministers have agreed on the need to work with the defense industry to increase the production of ammunition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Allies agree on the need to work hand in hand with the defense industry to rump up our industrial capacity, we are ready and we are reviewing NATO capability targets for ammunition stockpiles," Stoltenberg told reporters after the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.