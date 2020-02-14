UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Coordinate Presence In Iraq With Government, Respect Sovereignty - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 08:30 PM

NATO to Coordinate Presence in Iraq With Government, Respect Sovereignty - Stoltenberg

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance's presence in Iraq would be closely coordinated with the Iraqi government to ensure respect for the middle Eastern country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

That NATO's presence in Iraq is maintained strictly upon the consent of the Iraqi government and, in fact, at its invitation is something that Stoltenberg repeated numerous times over the past two days during the meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

"NATO mission and presence in Iraq will be conducted in close consultations with the Iraqi government, with full respect of Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Stoltenberg told journalists on sidelines of the Munich Security conference.

The NATO chief also said he had attended a meeting of the US-led global coalition where they had discussed "plans to enhance our presence in Iraq to help the Iraqis fight ISIS [the Islamic State terrorist organization, banned in Russia].

"

At the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday, Stoltenberg said that the alliance, as a party of the global coalition of troops in Iraq, supports it, and the two were currently looking into ways of how to better coordinate and possibly change some of the responsibilities between them.

After the US assassinated one of Iran's most prominent military figures, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq in early January, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel the coalition forces from the country. Baghdad has been in talks with the coalition on potentially working out a new mode of cooperation that would entail reduced training activities and arms supplies as well as some limitations on the coalition troop movements in Iraq.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Iran Parliament ISIS Iraq Brussels Munich Baghdad Alliance January From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Social media regulation will curb political dissen ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder ..

55 minutes ago

PM’s relief package laudable but allocation insu ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah showcases its ‘Child-friendly Urban Plan ..

1 hour ago

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

2 hours ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.