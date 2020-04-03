NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that member nations' foreign ministers had agreed during a video conference on Thursday to deepen military ties with Georgia and Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that member nations' foreign ministers had agreed during a video conference on Thursday to deepen military ties with Georgia and Ukraine.

"We decided to deepen our partnership with Ukraine and Georgia even further, including with exercises in the strategic Black Sea region," he said during a press briefing in Brussels.

NATO allies will also work more closely with the two ex-Soviet countries in a bid to counter hybrid warfare and will make efforts to share more air traffic radar data, the secretary general added.