UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Deepen Partnership With Black Sea Region's Georgia, Ukraine - Chief

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:37 AM

NATO to Deepen Partnership With Black Sea Region's Georgia, Ukraine - Chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that member nations' foreign ministers had agreed during a video conference on Thursday to deepen military ties with Georgia and Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that member nations' foreign ministers had agreed during a video conference on Thursday to deepen military ties with Georgia and Ukraine.

"We decided to deepen our partnership with Ukraine and Georgia even further, including with exercises in the strategic Black Sea region," he said during a press briefing in Brussels.

NATO allies will also work more closely with the two ex-Soviet countries in a bid to counter hybrid warfare and will make efforts to share more air traffic radar data, the secretary general added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Traffic Brussels Georgia Share

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

24 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Gov't continuously urging people to self-isolate: ..

1 minute ago

Canada trade deficit narrowed in February

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.