NATO to Defend Sweden, Finland Even With Pending Membership Ratification - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) NATO has increased its presence in Sweden and Finland since the countries applied for their membership in the alliance, and it is "inconceivable" not to defend them even though ratification has not been completed by all member states, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"A number of NATO Allies have given you (Sweden and Finland) security assurances. NATO has increased its presence in this region. And Sweden and Finland now participate in NATO meetings and are integrated in military cooperation. It is inconceivable that NATO would not act if the security of Sweden and Finland is threatened," Stoltenberg said at a security conference held in the Swedish city of Salen, as quoted in the alliance's press release.

Stoltenberg added that all NATO allies signed the countries' accession protocols, with 28 out of 30 countries having ratified them.

"I am confident that we will soon be able to warmly welcome you as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and Finland, amid the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February, applied for NATO membership on May 18. As of yet, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the Swedish and Finnish applications.