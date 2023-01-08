UrduPoint.com

NATO To Defend Sweden, Finland Even With Pending Membership Ratification - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 10:00 PM

NATO to Defend Sweden, Finland Even With Pending Membership Ratification - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) NATO has increased its presence in Sweden and Finland since the countries applied for their membership in the alliance, and it is "inconceivable" not to defend them even though ratification has not been completed by all member states, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"A number of NATO Allies have given you (Sweden and Finland) security assurances. NATO has increased its presence in this region. And Sweden and Finland now participate in NATO meetings and are integrated in military cooperation. It is inconceivable that NATO would not act if the security of Sweden and Finland is threatened," Stoltenberg said at a security conference held in the Swedish city of Salen, as quoted in the alliance's press release.

Stoltenberg added that all NATO allies signed the countries' accession protocols, with 28 out of 30 countries having ratified them.

"I am confident that we will soon be able to warmly welcome you as full members of NATO," Stoltenberg said.

Sweden and Finland, amid the military operation that Russia launched in Ukraine in February, applied for NATO membership on May 18. As of yet, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the Swedish and Finnish applications.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Threatened Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary February May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in Steel ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to take part in SteelFab 2023

46 minutes ago
 RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Scree ..

RTA launches &#039;Travel Behaviour Survey - Screening Questionnaire&#039;

3 hours ago
 FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Asian Parliamentary Assembly m ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah ..

Sharjah Consultative Council reviews &#039;Sharjah Districts and Villages&#039; ..

5 hours ago
 New international accreditation for American Unive ..

New international accreditation for American University in the Emirates

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.