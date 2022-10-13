NATO to Deliver Anti-Drone Equipment to Ukraine Soon - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) NATO will soon deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine, including hundreds of drone jammers, as part of the alliance's comprehensive assistance package, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"We are also providing fuel, winter clothing, medical supplies as part of NATO's comprehensive assistance package. Under this package, NATO will shortly deliver counter-drone equipment to Ukraine with hundreds of drone jammers," Stoltenberg said at the press conference after the NATO Defense Ministers' meeting at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels.

The secretary general also noted that during the meeting, the ministers agreed to increase NATO's stockpiles, munitions and equipment to provide the industry with the long-term demand that they need to boost their production amid growing military support for Ukraine.

Another key area discussed at the meeting was NATO's military presence in different areas and regions, according to Stoltenberg.

"We have increased our vigilance in the Baltic and North Seas and doubled our naval presence there. Allies are increasing security around key installations, and we are stepping up our intelligence sharing in all domains from space to undersea capabilities. We also agreed to enhance critical undersea and energy infrastructure," the secretary general noted.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.