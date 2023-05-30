UrduPoint.com

NATO To Deploy 700 Moore Troops For KFOR, Prepare Another Battalion For Deployment - Head

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2023 | 09:39 PM

NATO to Deploy 700 Moore Troops for KFOR, Prepare Another Battalion for Deployment - Head

NATO will deploy additional 700 troops for the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) and will put another battalion into high readiness to deploy if needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO will deploy additional 700 troops for the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) and will put another battalion into high readiness to deploy if needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operation reserve force for western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps to ensure that KFOR has the forces and capabilities it needs to fulfill its mandate," Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO From

Recent Stories

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security ..

EU Countries Concerned About Commission's Security Data-Sharing Project - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Min ..

Canada's Joly to Attend NATO's Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting in Oslo - Globa ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launc ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori announces launch of website for registration

3 minutes ago
 Medical screening of Lahore police officials conti ..

Medical screening of Lahore police officials continues

3 minutes ago
 Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: ..

Islam teachings real solution for societal issues: Federal Minister for Educatio ..

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment, support to UN peace ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment, support to UN peacekeeping programme: Minister of ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.