NATO to Deploy 700 Moore Troops for KFOR, Prepare Another Battalion for Deployment - Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) NATO will deploy additional 700 troops for the NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) and will put another battalion into high readiness to deploy if needed, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operation reserve force for western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high readiness so they can also be deployed if needed. These are prudent steps to ensure that KFOR has the forces and capabilities it needs to fulfill its mandate," Stoltenberg said.