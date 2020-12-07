UrduPoint.com
NATO To Determine Date Of Future Summit After Biden Takes Office - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

NATO to Determine Date of Future Summit After Biden Takes Office - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) NATO will set an exact date for next year's summit after projected US president-elect Joe Biden takes office, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Politico on Monday.

"We haven't yet decided exact date. I think we need a new president [Biden] to take his position and then we will decide on the exact date," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary-general also said that Biden is "looking forward" to attend a NATO summit in Brussels in 2021 and described him as a "strong believer" in the alliance and transatlantic cooperation.

The winner of the US presidential election, held on November 3, is yet to be officially declared, but all major US media outlets have named Biden the winner. Earlier, President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, but still promised to continue his attempts to dispute the validity of the vote. The inauguration of the next president is scheduled for January 20.

