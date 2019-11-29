NATO views China as its top challenge and is going to discuss it extensively next week at the alliance's summit in London, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday

"There are continuing challenges that NATO has to face, China above all," the official said.

"China is actively seeking greater presence and more influence across the globe, including NATO's area of responsibility."

Alliance members, according to him, should be concerned over Chinese attempts to gain global influence by "trapping other nations in debt" and investing heavily in critical infrastructure, including ports, electrical grids and communication networks.

"We will certainly be discussing it at the summit," the official said.

NATO leaders will gather in London on December 3-4 for a one-day summit to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance.