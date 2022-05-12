NATO to Discuss Finland, Sweden Membership During Ministerial Meeting - US State Dept.

NATO will discuss the plans by Finland and Sweden to join the alliance during ministerial meeting scheduled to take place this weekend in Berlin, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said in a congressional hearing on Thursday

"We right now are waiting on Finland and Sweden to officially apply for NATO membership and our expectation ... is that that is likely to happen very quickly," Donfried told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "(C)ertainly this is going to be a topic of conversation at the NATO foreign ministerial this weekend where both the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers will be there."