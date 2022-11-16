UrduPoint.com

NATO To Discuss Imposing No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine After Poland Blast - Finnish Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO allies will discuss a possible no-fly zone over Ukraine after a missile landed in Poland, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has called an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors in Brussels to discuss the explosion that took place late Tuesday in the eastern part of Poland near the border with Ukraine. Finland will also attend.

"Closing the airspace (above Ukraine) will definitely be discussed. Various options of how we can protect Ukraine are on the table," Haavisto told reporters.

Ukraine promptly blamed Russia for the strike at a grain dryer in Poland that left two people dead. The Russian military denied having struck the Polish-Ukrainian border.

The United States and other Western countries have been more cautious as they wait for results of a probe into the origin of the blast. US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia. Austria and Belgium said the blast was likely caused by Ukrainian air defense.

