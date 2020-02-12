NATO to Enhance Training Mission in Iraq - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) NATO will enhance its training mission in Iraq, taking over some of the activities previously carried out by the global coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"Today, allied ministers reaffirmed our support to Iraq and agreed in principle to enhance NATO's training mission.

In the first instance, this will consist of taking on some of the global coalition's current training activities. Ministers also agreed to explore what more we can do beyond this first step," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the alliance defense ministers.

"Let me be clear, NATO is in Iraq on the invitation of the Iraqi government and we will only stay in Iraq as long as we are welcome," the NATO chief continued.