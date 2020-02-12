UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Enhance Training Mission In Iraq - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

NATO to Enhance Training Mission in Iraq - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) NATO will enhance its training mission in Iraq, taking over some of the activities previously carried out by the global coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"Today, allied ministers reaffirmed our support to Iraq and agreed in principle to enhance NATO's training mission.

In the first instance, this will consist of taking on some of the global coalition's current training activities. Ministers also agreed to explore what more we can do beyond this first step," Stoltenberg told reporters after a meeting of the alliance defense ministers.

"Let me be clear, NATO is in Iraq on the invitation of the Iraqi government and we will only stay in Iraq as long as we are welcome," the NATO chief continued.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Russia Iraq Alliance Government

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Jebel Haf ..

31 seconds ago

Peshawar High Court holding first ever Registrars' ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister instructs FO, Overseas Ministry to ..

2 minutes ago

New Iraqi Prime Minister Has 2 Weeks to Present Go ..

2 minutes ago

US to Help Egypt Become Regional Energy Hub by Mod ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues bailable arrest warrants ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.