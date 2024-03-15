Open Menu

NATO To Establish Innovation Centers In Finland

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is set to establish an accelerator and two test centers for communications and quantum technology in Finland, the government announced on Friday.

A press release issued by the government said the board of Directors of NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has approved Finland's proposal to establish the facilities. The Ministry of Defense will be responsible for the project.

The Technical Research Centre of Finland (VTT) will establish an accelerator in Espoo, southern Finland, in collaboration with the Aalto University and the University of Helsinki.

The accelerator will focus on next-generation communications and quantum technology.

The government said that one test center will be installed at the University of Oulu in northern Finland, while the other will be at a VTT office in Otaniemi, Espoo.

The Otaniemi center will concentrate on cyber-secure communications, quantum technologies and space technologies, while the center at the University of Oulu will provide companies with opportunities to test 6G network technologies.

