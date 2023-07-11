Open Menu

NATO To Establish Post Of Special Coordinator To Fight Terrorism - Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 04:00 AM

NATO to Establish Post of Special Coordinator to Fight Terrorism - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday following a meeting with the Turkish president and the Swedish prime minister that he would appoint a special representative to combat terrorism.

On the same day, Stoltenberg said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had agreed to send Sweden's application for NATO membership to the parliament for ratification as soon as possible.

"Sweden's cooperation with Turkey in the fight against terrorism will continue beyond accession. Turkey and Sweden agreed today to establish a new bilateral Security Compact. NATO will also significantly step up its work in this area.

And I will establish, for the first time at NATO, the post of Special Coordinator for Counter-Terrorism," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The fight against terrorism is carried out by NATO in different directions, so the bloc needs a single coordinator to improve the work of different divisions in the fight against terrorism, Stoltenberg added.

In addition, NATO is cooperating in the fight against terrorism with Jordan, Tunisia and Mauritania, and is actively participating in the coalition against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), Stoltenberg noted.

Related Topics

Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Russia Turkey Parliament Same Tunisia Sweden Mauritania Tayyip Erdogan Post

Recent Stories

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

3 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

4 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

4 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

4 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

4 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

4 hours ago
Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

4 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

4 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

4 hours ago
 White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector Gen ..

White House Says Opposes Ukraine Aid Inspector General, Bolstered Afghan Probe

4 hours ago
 Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nomi ..

Top US Marines job unfilled as senator stalls nominations

4 hours ago

More Stories From World