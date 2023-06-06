UrduPoint.com

NATO To Expand Its Headquarters To Make Room For Future Members - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 06:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) NATO is considering expanding its headquarters in Brussels to find room for Finland and other potential future members, pan-European news website Euractiv reported citing NATO diplomats.

"Finland's move into NATO's headquarters will be completed in the coming weeks and months," a NATO official said.

According to two unnamed NATO diplomats, a solution the alliance's leadership considered is constructing an additional building on NATO's campus, which could host the alliance's international staff and agencies.

This would be a "temporary solution."

The expansion of the new headquarters with an extra wing, which was planned originally, would be only plan B, NATO diplomats said, adding that such a decision would be "too costly."

Sweden, along with Finland, submitted its NATO application in May 2022, several months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine. Finland became a member of the alliance in April 2023. Sweden's application is still pending approval from Hungary and Turkey.

