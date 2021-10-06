NATO To Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) NATO has decided to reduce the Russian mission in Brussels and expel eight diplomats over suspicions of hostile activities, Sky news reported on Wednesday.
NATO will also abolish posts of two other diplomats, according to the broadcaster.