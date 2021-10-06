NATO to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - Reports

UrduPoint.com

NATO has decided to reduce the Russian mission in Brussels and expel eight diplomats over suspicions of hostile activities, Sky News reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) NATO has decided to reduce the Russian mission in Brussels and expel eight diplomats over suspicions of hostile activities, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

NATO will also abolish posts of two other diplomats, according to the broadcaster.

