NATO To Find Ways To Guarantee Security Of Finland, Sweden During Interim Period - Chief

Published April 28, 2022

NATO to Find Ways to Guarantee Security of Finland, Sweden During Interim Period - Chief

NATO will find "arrangements" to guarantee security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period until they become full members of the alliance if they apply to join it, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) NATO will find "arrangements" to guarantee security of Finland and Sweden during the interim period until they become full members of the alliance if they apply to join it, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"As soon as we take the decision to invite them that will send a strong political message that the security of Finland and Sweden matters for all NATO allies and then I am also certain that we will be able to find arrangements for that interim period between Finland and Sweden applies and until the formal ratification is finalized in all 30 parliaments," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

