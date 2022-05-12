NATO to Grant Membership to Finland, Sweden Quickly - Reuters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Reuters, citing diplomats and officials, reported that NATO expects Finland and Sweden to apply to join the alliance "in the coming days" and be quickly granted membership.

"Yes and yes: they will apply and they will be granted membership," a senior diplomat, who wished to remain anonymous, told the news agency.

According to the sources, during the ratification of the two countries' membership, which will take one year, NATO will increase troop presence in northern Europe and hold more military exercises.