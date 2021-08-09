NATO to Help Lithuania Bolster Border Security Amid Migrant Influx - Stoltenberg

NATO is considering how it can be of help to Lithuania as it struggles to contain the influx of illegal migrants from neighboring Belarus, the alliance's secretary general said Monday

"NATO is closely monitoring the situation & considering how we can further assist our Ally & maintain safety and security in the region," Jens Stoltenberg tweeted after talking to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

A record 4,000 illegal migrants have been caught crossing over into Lithuania since the start of the year. Lithuania accuses Belarus of letting them through to get back at the Eeropean Union for imposing economic sanctions on Minsk.

Belarus says it cannot afford tighter border controls. The Belarusian border guard agency blames Lithuanians for pushing migrants back across the border in violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention.