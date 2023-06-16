NATO to Hold 1st Meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council During Summit in Vilnius - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) NATO will host the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit of the alliance in Vilnius, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"We are working to establish a new NATO-Ukraine Council where Ukraine will be equal to NATO allies and council and decide on security issues of mutual concern. Our ambition is to have the first meeting of the new council in Vilnius with President Zelenskyy," Stoltenberg said during a press conference after the meeting of Defense Ministers in Brussels.