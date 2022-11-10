NATO to Hold Cyberattack Simulation Drills in November - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) NATO and its partners will hold a large-scale simulation exercise hosted by Estonia later in November to train for responding to various kinds of cyberattack, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO also conducts regular exercises, including our flagship Cyber Coalition exercise in Estonia later this month, the biggest exercise in the world, where more than 40 allies and partners will practice defending against a broad range of different cyberattacks," Stoltenberg said at the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in Italy.

Stoltenberg also called on the alliance members to increase cybersecurity investments and cooperation.

"The threat from cyberspace is real, and it is growing.

That is why our Cyber Defence Pledge is so important. So I call on allies to recommit to cyber defense with more investment, more expertise and enhanced cooperation. This is a vital part of our collective defense," he said.

At the NATO summit in Madrid in June, member states agreed to seek strengthening of their position in cyberspace and the application of international law in this area.

From April 19-22, NATO allies and partners took part in the international cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and hosted by Estonia. The exercise simulated 5,500 virtualized systems coming under 8,000 live-fire attacks.