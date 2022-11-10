UrduPoint.com

NATO To Hold Cyberattack Simulation Drills In November - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 04:30 PM

NATO to Hold Cyberattack Simulation Drills in November - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) NATO and its partners will hold a large-scale simulation exercise hosted by Estonia later in November to train for responding to various kinds of cyberattack, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO also conducts regular exercises, including our flagship Cyber Coalition exercise in Estonia later this month, the biggest exercise in the world, where more than 40 allies and partners will practice defending against a broad range of different cyberattacks," Stoltenberg said at the NATO Cyber Defence Pledge Conference in Italy.

Stoltenberg also called on the alliance members to increase cybersecurity investments and cooperation.

"The threat from cyberspace is real, and it is growing.

That is why our Cyber Defence Pledge is so important. So I call on allies to recommit to cyber defense with more investment, more expertise and enhanced cooperation. This is a vital part of our collective defense," he said.

At the NATO summit in Madrid in June, member states agreed to seek strengthening of their position in cyberspace and the application of international law in this area.

From April 19-22, NATO allies and partners took part in the international cyber defense exercise Locked Shields 2022, organized by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence and hosted by Estonia. The exercise simulated 5,500 virtualized systems coming under 8,000 live-fire attacks.

Related Topics

NATO World Madrid Alliance Estonia Italy April June November From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

39 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

42 minutes ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

44 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

1 hour ago
 TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: ..

TECNO Collaborates With Daraz for its 11:11 Sale: Featuring amazing discounts

1 hour ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's on ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes Imran Khan over's ong march

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.