UrduPoint.com

NATO To Hold Emergency Meeting Over Ukraine Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2022 | 12:22 AM

NATO to hold emergency meeting over Ukraine Friday

NATO foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Friday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :NATO foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Friday over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the alliance said in a statement.

NATO allies have rushed to bolster their eastern flank after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack, but remain adamant that they will not get involved militarily in the war in non-NATO member Ukraine.

NATO has for the first time activated its rapid response force to add to thousands of troops already sent by allies to eastern members.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Brussels Vladimir Putin Alliance

Recent Stories

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined ..

Those raising slogans of public rights have ruined Sindh: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to ..

Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani, named senior aide to New York City mayor

3 minutes ago
 Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to ..

Spain to take in Ukraine refugees, send troops to Latvia

3 minutes ago
 Mexico believes gang dispute behind apparent wake ..

Mexico believes gang dispute behind apparent wake massacre

3 minutes ago
 UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

1 hour ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>