UrduPoint.com

NATO To Hold Extraordinary Meeting On Russia, Ukraine On January 7 - Spokeswoman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:32 PM

NATO to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Russia, Ukraine on January 7 - Spokeswoman

An extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers concerning Russian military and European security issues will be held on January 7 in Brussels, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Twitter on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) An extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers concerning Russian military and European security issues will be held on January 7 in Brussels, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"An extraordinary virtual meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers will be held on Friday 7 Jan. They will discuss #Russia's military build-up in & around #Ukraine and broader European security issues," Lungescu said.

The meeting will happen just days before Russia is set to hold two meetings with the US and with NATO on security guarantees propounded by Moscow last month.

According to the press release, attached to Lungescu's tweet, the program of the meeting will be followed by a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

A limited number of media representatives will be allowed to cover the event in person. Parts of the meeting and Stoltenberg's press conference will be broadcast online, the press release read.

The Russia-NATO Council on security guarantees will be held from January 10-12 in Brussels. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft proposals on security guarantees with the United States and NATO. One of the key issues pointed out in the draft agreements is the non-expansion of NATO east toward Russian borders.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Twitter Brussels United States January December Media Event From

Recent Stories

Mobile food testing laboratories established to pr ..

Mobile food testing laboratories established to provide quality edibles to peopl ..

1 minute ago
 MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

1 minute ago
 FBR Awareness walk held

FBR Awareness walk held

1 minute ago
 Lawyers, judges believe in independence of judicia ..

Lawyers, judges believe in independence of judiciary: CJP

1 minute ago
 Animals, motorcycles and vans burnt in two fire in ..

Animals, motorcycles and vans burnt in two fire incidents

1 minute ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns "despicable harassment" ..

Pakistan strongly condemns "despicable harassment", insult of Muslim women on in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.