NATO to Hold Extraordinary Meeting on Russia, Ukraine on January 7 - Spokeswoman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers concerning Russian military and European security issues will be held on January 7 in Brussels, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Twitter on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) An extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers concerning Russian military and European security issues will be held on January 7 in Brussels, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said on Twitter on Tuesday.

"An extraordinary virtual meeting of #NATO Foreign Ministers will be held on Friday 7 Jan. They will discuss #Russia's military build-up in & around #Ukraine and broader European security issues," Lungescu said.

The meeting will happen just days before Russia is set to hold two meetings with the US and with NATO on security guarantees propounded by Moscow last month.

According to the press release, attached to Lungescu's tweet, the program of the meeting will be followed by a press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

A limited number of media representatives will be allowed to cover the event in person. Parts of the meeting and Stoltenberg's press conference will be broadcast online, the press release read.

The Russia-NATO Council on security guarantees will be held from January 10-12 in Brussels. On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft proposals on security guarantees with the United States and NATO. One of the key issues pointed out in the draft agreements is the non-expansion of NATO east toward Russian borders.