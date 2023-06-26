Open Menu

NATO To Hold Four-Way Talks With Turkey, Finland On Sweden's Membership - Stoltenberg

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 11:52 PM

NATO will hold a high-level meeting in Brussels with the Swedish, Finnish and Turkish foreign ministers and security officials ahead of the upcoming summit in Vilnius, to discuss Sweden's accession to the organization, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday

"I spoke yesterday to (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, and I am also in contact with the Swedish and the Finnish governments, and we agreed to convene a high-level meeting in Brussels before the summit. This meeting will include foreign ministers, heads of intelligence and national security advisers. The aim is to make progress in completing Sweden's accession to NATO," he said during a press conference at the Griffin Storm 2023 military exercise in Lithuania.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg discussed on Sunday Stockholm's NATO membership bid, with the Turkish leader saying that changes in the Swedish law on terrorism are not sufficient for Ankara's approval of its NATO application so long as supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned by Ankara as terrorist, are able to freely demonstrate in Sweden.

With the start of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, Sweden abandoned its long-term neutrality and, jointly with Finland, applied to join NATO in May of that year. Finland's application was approved this July while Sweden's remained vetoed by Turkey and Hungary.

The NATO summit in Vilnius is scheduled for July 11-12.

