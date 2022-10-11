NATO to Hold Nuclear Deterrence Drills Next Week - Stoltenberg

NATO will hold routine nuclear deterrence exercises next week, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"Next week NATO will hold its long-planned, deterrence exercise Steadfast Noon. This is routine training which happens every year to keep our deterrence safe, secure and effective," Stoltenberg told a press conference.