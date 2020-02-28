UrduPoint.com
NATO To Hold Urgent Talks After Turkish Troops Killed In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:23 PM

NATO's ruling council will meet Friday for urgent talks on the Syria crisis after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :NATO's ruling council will meet Friday for urgent talks on the Syria crisis after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus.

"The North Atlantic Council, which includes the ambassadors of all 29 NATO allies, will meet on Friday 28 February following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under article 4 of NATO's founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria," the alliance said in a statement.

Under Article 4, any NATO member can request talks when they believe their "territorial integrity, political independence or security" is threatened.

It is separate from the alliance's mutual self-defence pact.

