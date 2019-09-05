UrduPoint.com
NATO To Hold War Games In Fall On Menorca With Participation Of 24 Allies

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

NATO to Hold War Games in Fall on Menorca With Participation of 24 Allies

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) About 1,250 servicemen from 24 countries will take part in NATO's Trident Jackal military drills that will be held in September and October on the Spanish island of Menorca.

NATO Rapid Deployable Corps in Spain located in Valencia announced on Wednesday that it has started preparations for transferring military equipment to Menorca ahead of the exercises.

"Trident Jackal 2019 drills: preparations for the transfer to Menorca have started," the Corps wrote on Twitter.

Both operational and tactical maneuvers will be developed and implemented during the drills as part of a fictional scenario.

The transfer of the military equipment that comprise more than 100 vehicles will be carried out by sea and air through 22 September.

